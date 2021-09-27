Thrift store locket returned to granddaughter

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The kindness of a woman after her recent visit to a thrift store is bringing back bittersweet memories for a woman who grew up in Oak Ridge.

Kathryn DiPietro was determined to find the family connected to the gold-tone and enamel locket she bought at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore recently, because inside the locket she found the photo of a young, red-headed girl.

“I opened it up and I saw that picture of this little girl,” said DiPietro, “Intuitively knew right away that that locket had been worn close to somebody’s heart.”

DiPietro posted a couple of pictures of the locket on social media, quickly getting lots of shares and connecting with Casey Wise, who is raising her own family now in the Knoxville area.

Wise said this was her photo around age five inside the locket. She remembers her grandmother wearing it.

“I called her Mamaw, but her name was Delores Jean,” said Wise. “She was very sentimental, very sentimental and I do, I remember this and I remember her wearing it a lot.”

When asked how the locket could have ended up being lost and for sale at a thrift store, Wise answered, “It somehow got left in a box that was donated.”

Excited to share news of the locket with her own young son and daughter, and missing the grandmother she lost to cancer several years ago, Wise is very grateful for the kindness of DiPietro.

“This is just so kind, it gives you hope.”

