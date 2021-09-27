Advertisement

Thrift store locket returned to granddaughter

Keepsake back with family thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The kindness of a woman after her recent visit to a thrift store is bringing back bittersweet memories for a woman who grew up in Oak Ridge.

Kathryn DiPietro was determined to find the family connected to the gold-tone and enamel locket she bought at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore recently, because inside the locket she found the photo of a young, red-headed girl.

“I opened it up and I saw that picture of this little girl,” said DiPietro, “Intuitively knew right away that that locket had been worn close to somebody’s heart.”

DiPietro posted a couple of pictures of the locket on social media, quickly getting lots of shares and connecting with Casey Wise, who is raising her own family now in the Knoxville area.

Wise said this was her photo around age five inside the locket. She remembers her grandmother wearing it.

“I called her Mamaw, but her name was Delores Jean,” said Wise. “She was very sentimental, very sentimental and I do, I remember this and I remember her wearing it a lot.”

When asked how the locket could have ended up being lost and for sale at a thrift store, Wise answered, “It somehow got left in a box that was donated.”

Excited to share news of the locket with her own young son and daughter, and missing the grandmother she lost to cancer several years ago, Wise is very grateful for the kindness of DiPietro.

“This is just so kind, it gives you hope.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
man shot by son according to KCSO
Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says
Students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Schools masking order sparks controversy
McMinn County shooting suspects
Two charged in deaths of four people in McMinn Co. make first appearance in court

Latest News

Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Tyler Baron
Vols ready to respond as prep for Missouri begins
More sunshine Tuesday
The sunshine continues with warmer temperatures
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Mayor Jacobs challenges federal judge’s school mask order