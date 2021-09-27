Unmasked students will be allowed in the building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Unmasked students will be allowed in Knox County Schools, according to Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled Friday that Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

Thomas sent an email to parents explaining that children that come to school without a mask will be allowed in the school building but they will not be in their regular classroom.

“A parent/guardian may take their child home for refusing to wear a mask, but the child’s absence will be counted as unexcused,” Thomas said in the email.

If students decide not to wear a mask or face covering inside one of Knox County Schools facilities, consequences include a verbal warning for the first and second offense, quarantine from the general population on the third offense and a parent pick-up on the fourth offense, according to the 2020-2021 mask policy.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WVLT News he planned to file a motion to amend the order. Jacobs said he reached the decision after meeting with the Knox County Law Department.

Jacobs asked parents to not put KCS staff or administration in the middle of the controversy.

I share everyone's frustration with a federal court imposing a mask mandate on @KnoxSchools. However, no matter where you stand on the issue, please do not put KCS staff or administration, and especially students, in the middle of this controversy. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) September 27, 2021

