Vols ready to respond as prep for Missouri begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite a disappointing loss to Florida last Saturday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel praised his team’s positive attitude and great energy on Monday morning as the Vols turned their focus to a talented Missouri team this week.

“After an opportunity to review the film with the guys today, obviously the things we just pointed out are controllable by us, coaches and players alike, that need to and can be better,” Heupel said during his Monday press conference. “There’s an opportunity for us to continue to grow from it. The guys had a great attitude, great energy inside the building.

Coach Heupel Update Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel looks ahead to the Vols second straight SEC road game and breaks down the Flordia game in his Monday news conference. https://bit.ly/3zLcMqY Posted by WVLT on Monday, September 27, 2021

“We have another road test here inside the league against a quality opponent and (we’re) looking forward to that opportunity to go down to Missouri and play football.”

The Big Orange will look to rebound from Saturday’s loss in Gainesville when they travel to Columbia this weekend to take on the Tigers. UT has won the past two meetings against Mizzou, including a 35-12 victory in Knoxville last season.

Heupel has a proven track record of getting his teams to bounce back after losses, posting a 6-1 record following a loss in that same season.

Tennessee’s players have remained steadfast in the notion that the mindset of this year’s team is different from those in previous years, and they are confident in the squad’s ability to respond to adversity.

“We are all together – offense, defense, special teams. Everybody believes in each other,” redshirt junior tight end Jacob Warren said. “We all know that a lot of the issues we are having are self-inflicted and we can change them, so it’s just a matter of rallying around each other and getting better.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.