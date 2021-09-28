Advertisement

Around 200 rally against mandates and policies in Oak Ridge

The crowd at Bissell Park was calling for a special legislative session.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About 200 people gathered at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge Monday afternoon to voice their displeasure about the Knox County Schools mask mandate, along with President Joe Biden’s vaccine plan.

Many who spoke to WVLT News to in the crowd said they don’t want masking or vaccines to be required, and they feel the way to get that accomplished is through a special legislative session.

Representative Sam McKenzie said that people should instead go to the courts and appeal a ruling if they disagree with something.

“That’s not what a special session is for this is a deliberative process that we’ve been operating under for 225 years as a state and for folks to try to undermine that at this point is ridiculous,” said McKenzie.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally is one of the three people that must agree to call a special session. McKenzie said the other two are the speaker of the house and the governor.

McKenzie feels a special session is not in their future.

WVLT News has reached out to McNally to see if that is something he is considering but have not heard back.

