Bob Dylan coming to Knoxville

The folk singer/songwriter will be performing on Nov. 10 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Dylan, who was...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Dylan, who was named the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature on Oct. 13, 2016, says he “absolutely” wants to attend the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony “if it’s at all possible” in December, finally breaking his silence about earning the prestigious honor.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bob Dylan is bringing his tour to East Tennessee.

The folk singer/songwriter will be performing on Nov. 10 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. The concert will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets prices will be $59.50, $89.50 and $129.50.

If you’re interested in attending, you can buy your ticket on the singer’s website.

