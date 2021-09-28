Bob Dylan coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bob Dylan is bringing his tour to East Tennessee.

The folk singer/songwriter will be performing on Nov. 10 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. The concert will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets prices will be $59.50, $89.50 and $129.50.

If you’re interested in attending, you can buy your ticket on the singer’s website.

