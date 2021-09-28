Body found during the search for Desheena Kyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Through leads developed as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Desheena Kyle, officers with the Knoxville Police Department found a body at a residence in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for a full autopsy and for identification.

The family of Desheena Kyle has been notified that a development has been made in the case, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Desheena Kyle was reported missing from her apartment at 1307 Wilson Road on June 28 by her grandmother, who authorities said last spoke to her on June 14. She has not been seen or heard from her since June 23, according to police.

More than three months after her disappearance, the Knoxville Police Department declared the Desheena Kyle case a possible homicide and named her boyfriend a person of interest.

This is an ongoing situation.

