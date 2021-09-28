Food City to hold hiring event
The grocery store chain said it hopes to hire 1,500 new associates.
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City is hosting a company-wide hiring event this week.
The company hopes to hire 1,500 new associates, both full and part-time.
The positions include, both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions, including truck drivers.
The hiring event will be Thursday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested candidates, can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.