Food City to hold hiring event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City is hosting a company-wide hiring event this week.

The company hopes to hire 1,500 new associates, both full and part-time.

The positions include, both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions, including truck drivers.

The hiring event will be Thursday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested candidates, can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.

