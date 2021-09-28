Advertisement

Getting warmer this week, humidity and rain chances slow to return

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says rain chances increase this weekend to next week.
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re back to above average temperatures for several days. The humidity starts to make it feel warmer, and then spotty rain chances are possible, ahead of a front and scattered storms for next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered passing clouds at the Tennessee, Kentucky line and the southern Valley. This makes some patches of fog fill in the “gaps” in the clouds at times. Temperatures are starting the day in the mid to upper 50s, that’s around 58 degrees in Knoxville.

While a few clouds continue to clip the Northeast corner of our area midday, we have more sunshine for everyone again today. We’ll top out around 83 degrees, which is several degrees above average. The breeze is light out of the southwest today, and the dew point is just a little higher in the upper 50s, which is getting closer to that “sticky” level.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with more areas of fog developing. The low will be around 58 degrees, with patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday stays mostly sunny, and tops out around 84 degrees. The dew point inches into the low 60s, which means it feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

We’ll have more clouds move in Thursday, as a front stalls out west of Tennessee. We’ll hold it off for a few days, but scattered rain and storms will break through now to start next week.

In the mean time, we’ll have low 80s for highs Friday and Saturday, with stray rain chances and the muggy conditions. Then spotty rain and storms are possible Sunday, before scattered rain and storms move through at times Monday through Tuesday.

