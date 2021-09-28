It’s retro week! The 80s are back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting warmer with a little bit more humidity. Spotty rain chances look to return by the weekend as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to 58 degrees. Patchy fog is possible once again later tonight and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny and tops out around 84 degrees. The dew point inches into the low 60s, which means it feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have more clouds move in Thursday, as a front stalls out west of Tennessee. We’ll hold it off for a few days, but scattered rain and storms will break through now to start next week.

In the meantime, we’ll have low 80s for highs Friday and Saturday, with stray rain chances and muggy conditions. Then spotty rain and storms are possible Sunday before scattered rain and storms move through at times Monday through Tuesday.

