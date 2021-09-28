Advertisement

It’s retro week! The 80s are back

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures are back to above average
Getting warmer starting Wednesday
Getting warmer starting Wednesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting warmer with a little bit more humidity. Spotty rain chances look to return by the weekend as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to 58 degrees. Patchy fog is possible once again later tonight and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny and tops out around 84 degrees. The dew point inches into the low 60s, which means it feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have more clouds move in Thursday, as a front stalls out west of Tennessee. We’ll hold it off for a few days, but scattered rain and storms will break through now to start next week.

In the meantime, we’ll have low 80s for highs Friday and Saturday, with stray rain chances and muggy conditions. Then spotty rain and storms are possible Sunday before scattered rain and storms move through at times Monday through Tuesday.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Knox Co. Law Director’s office files motion on behalf of BOE
Tenants of Hudson on the Greenway are without water and they tell WVLT News it's not the first...
Apartment complex tenants without water, claim it’s not the first time
man shot by son according to KCSO
Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says

Latest News

Few clouds at times today.
Getting warmer this week, humidity and rain chances slow to return
Increasing heat, then humidity and rain chances
Increasing heat, then humidity and rain chances
More sunshine Tuesday
The sunshine continues with warmer temperatures
Back to the 80s this week. Ben breaks down the sunshine and changing leaf color.
Back to the 80s this week. Ben breaks down the sunshine and changing leaf color.