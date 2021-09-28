Advertisement

KPD searching for missing woman

Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for a 45-year-old woman who was last seen on September 22.
Dollie Muncey, missing since Sept. 22
Dollie Muncey, missing since Sept. 22(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Dollie Muncey, who was last seen on September 22.

The 45-year-old was last seen at her residence in the 1100 block of Valley Drive but it is unknown how she left her house, according to police officials.

Muncey is 5 foot 2 inches with hazel eyes, brown chin-length hair, and has a prominent tattoo on her chest that says, “John-John.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the free mobile app P3 Tips.

