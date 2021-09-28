LCSO: Breaking and entering suspect barricaded inside camper taken into custody after negotiation

GREENBACK, TENN. (WVLT) - LCSO deputies and negotiators said they responded to a home, after witnesses dialed 911 regarding a man who was found inside of a camper while the homeowners were away.

At approximately 11:52 am, Loudon County 911 took a call that a male had been located inside of a camper. Responding deputies located the suspect who barricaded himself in the camper alone and was displaying a knife.

“As of 1:12 pm, I can report that we have taken the suspect into custody without an harm to him or our deputies”, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “A quick response by our 911 system, patrol deputies, and negotiators, resulted in the outcome we desired which was to apprehend this male without incident.”, said Davis.

The man is currently in custody and is being questioned by LCSO Detectives. This is an ongoing and active investigation.

LCSO thanked Greenback Fire and Priority EMS for their assistance on this scene.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.