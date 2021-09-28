Advertisement

Loudon swears in first African-American member to city council

Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris said city records show Admiral Webster is the first African-American councilmember.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Loudon city council meeting on Monday, Admiral Webster was sworn in as the first African-American councilmember for Loudon City.

Webster, a former Loudon High School teacher said as a councilmember, he’s looking forward to helping out the schools.

“I’ve always had a lot of things I wanted to do, and now I have a platform to start doing it. A lot of that is in the schools. I do want to help out with sports, raising money for the sports in the schools. That kind of thing is one of my pets,” shared Webster.

He said prior to accepting the position, people within the community asked him if he would run for the position. He said it wasn’t until after retiring from teaching at the high school is when he considered running.

Webster is filling the seat of former councilmember Tim Brewster who resigned in August.

