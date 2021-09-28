Mayor Glenn Jacobs announces first annual Family Fall Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the first annual Family Fall Festival.

The festival will be on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Oakes Farm in Corryton Tenn. Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m.

“I’m excited to announce the first annual Family Farm Festival. This will be a great event for the whole family and provide an opportunity to connect with the community,” said Jacobs. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at Oakes Farm, and I encourage everyone to get your ticket early.”

The Family Fall Festival will include live music from Gone Country, food, a pumpkin patch and games for all ages. Event details and tickets can be found online.

