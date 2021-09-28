MEDIC Region Blood Center to give away passes to East Tennessee attractions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Region Blood Center is rewarding donors for their time and support by offering daily drawings for two great prizes. The drawings will be from Oct. 4-8.

According to the center, Donors will be automatically entered to win in daily drawings for Oakes Farm Family Passes that includes four admission passes and two pumpkins. There will be two winners per day for the Oakes Farm passes.

Donors will also be automatically entered to win in daily drawings for pairs of Ripley’s Aquarium tickets. Pairs of tickets will be drawn for each center and each mobile drive Monday through Friday with one winner per location daily.

Appointments are preferred, but you can walk-in. You can create an appointment online.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.