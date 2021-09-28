Parents hoping for change in federal order to include son with Down syndrome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sarah and C.J Ogle fear their son will miss out on his education due to the federal order for staff and students to wear masks.

The federal order requires all students and staff to wear masks during school except for those with autism or a tracheotomy.

The Ogle’s 7-year-old son, Abel, has Down syndrome. C.J said Abel will not be able to keep a mask on all day at school, and feels they will receive a call from the school on Tuesday to come pick Abel up.

“He doesn’t understand, he doesn’t even know what COVID is. He’s seven, number one, and number two, with his down syndrome disability, he doesn’t understand at all he has to wear it. As soon as you put it up on him, he pulls it right back down,” said C.J.

Students like Able with Down syndrome or special needs are still required to wear masks under the current order.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said KCS would follow the same disciplinary measures that were in place last year:

1st offense: Verbal warning

2nd offense: Verbal warning

3rd offense: Removed from the general population

4th offense: Parent pick-up

Thomas said students who refuse to wear a mask can enter the school building but won’t be in their regular classroom.

“A parent/guardian may take their child home for refusing to wear a mask, but the child’s absence will be counted as unexcused,” Thomas said.

The Ogles said they love the staff at Bonny Kate Elementary, and know this matter is not up to them.

C.J. said last year, Able attended school without wearing a mask. They are hoping his disability and others will be quickly added to the list of medical exemptions for this federal order.

“They’re in affect banning him from school, because he’s not going to be able to comply. I get there’s an arbitrary set of rules that they have to follow,” shared C.J.

Carly Harrington with the Knox County School district said school staff will work with Abel to help him meet the federal order, and the district is trying to get the list of medical exemptions expanded.

