Parents protest temporary federal mask order for Knox County Schools students

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Protestors holding signs that read “Parents Know Best” and “Save Your Mask for Halloween” lined Kingston Pike outside of Farragut High School and Farragut Middle School on Tuesday morning.

Cars honked as they passed by the small crowd of people protesting a federal judge’s temporary order requiring masks in Knox County Schools.

One woman said parents know what’s best for their kids, not a federal judge. She wouldn’t share her name but said she wants an end date for the judge’s temporary injunction.

“A lot of parents are stepping up now because we don’t see that ending in sight. Including, our children who did get vaccinated specifically thinking that they wouldn’t have to wear a mask, who are now back to having to wear a mask.”

The woman said she supports widening medical and behavioral exemptions so that a larger group of students can have an opportunity to opt out of the mask mandate.

The Knox Co. Law Director’s office filed a motion on behalf of the Knox County Board of Education that seeks to loosen the restrictions.

“I think overall we’re just asking everybody to be a little more compassionate and understanding that everybody’s situation is so unique that our particular community thrives under mask optional.”

On Monday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs Tweeted a message to parents, “No matter where you stand on the issue, please do not put KCS staff or administration, and especially students, in the middle of this controversy.”

The 56 page temporary injunction does not state how long the mask requirement will last.