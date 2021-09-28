Advertisement

Parents show support for Ball Camp Elementary teachers

Sidewalk chalk and plants represent a sign of gratitude.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At a time where the classroom has become a polarizing place with mask mandates and COVID guidelines, the parents at Ball Camp Elementary wanted to show that they are still on the side of teachers.

“Ball Camp parents agreed no matter what side we fall on - we all land on the side of school and community support. Our teachers are loved. We stop hate. Inspire unity and gratitude” said Bethany Schwarz.

Schwarz said the idea started in a text chain and ended up with sidewalk chalk around the school with supportive messages, a mum plant for each teacher to take home, and decorations around the school.

WVLT News was told that almost 60 parents helped donate and decorate.

