Pediatric COVID cases down in Knox County, according to KCS dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Active cases in Knox County Schools students are down 103 cases, bringing the total cases to 297, according to the KCS dashboard.

Active cases are also down 13 cases, bringing the total to 20 active staff cases, according to the KCS dashboard.

No pediatric COVID deaths have been reported for in the 0-17 age category, according to the Knox Co. Health Department.

Knox County Schools were back in session today, following the recent order from a federal judge stating that all Knox County Schools implement a mask mandate, without allowing parents to follow Gov. Lee’s opt out option.

Cases in Tennessee have now dropped below 70,000 active cases with active cases in Knox Co. dropping below 4,000.

