Police on scene of a body found in Knox County

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found in or near the woods.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body was found in or near the woods at 1326 Mount Olive Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The KCSO Forensic Unit has been called in to process the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit will be leading the investigation.

This situation is ongoing.

