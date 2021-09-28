Advertisement

Sevier County High School suspends athletics director

Sevier County High School officials suspended Bryan Atchley after he was charged with a DUI.
Sevier County High School / Source: (Sevier County Schools)(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Administrators at Sevier County High School suspended Bryan Atchley after he was charged with a DUI.

Atchley served as Sevier County High School’s athletics director and director of football operations.

“Pending the outcome of court proceedings, Mr. Atchley has been suspended from his duties as Athletics Director and Director of Football Operations at SCHS,” school officials said. “District administration will continue to monitor proceedings as they unfold, and any further questions should be directed to the District Attorney’s office.”

