Sevier County High School suspends athletics director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Administrators at Sevier County High School suspended Bryan Atchley after he was charged with a DUI.

Atchley served as Sevier County High School’s athletics director and director of football operations.

“Pending the outcome of court proceedings, Mr. Atchley has been suspended from his duties as Athletics Director and Director of Football Operations at SCHS,” school officials said. “District administration will continue to monitor proceedings as they unfold, and any further questions should be directed to the District Attorney’s office.”

