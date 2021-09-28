SmartBank takes over Sevier County Bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inside Sevier County Bank’s main location on Main Street in Sevierville there’s a flurry of activity as employees transition to SmartBank employees.

“We’re in the process of training their associates on our systems in getting ready for that day coming up here in a few weeks,” said SmartBank President and CEO Billy Carroll. “Sevier County Bank has really just been a great, great component of this community for a number of years, coupling it with SmartBank. The newest bank even though we’re 15 years old now.”

For more than 100 years, Sevier County Bank had served the banking needs of the county. Carroll said the ways the Sevier County Bank has supported the community in the past will continue under SmartBank.

“This one’s special because it’s home. And in something that we’re, you know, we’ve got a lot of a lot of tradition, there’s a lot of tradition in this company that we want to make sure stays there for many years to come,” said Carroll.

He said there’s not a lot of change the customers will have to go through, but watch for emails explaining the details.

“There’ll be a systems conversion where they’ll get a new debit code. But really, the account numbers don’t change, there’s really not a lot, they have to do. The online banking logins will change,” he said.

The bank now manages $4.1 billion in assets with the merger. He said to look for more expansion by SmartBank in some key markets.

“It’s something we’re excited about and we know we’ve got some great marketers throughout the southeast that they were focusing on and we continue to work, continue to grow smart banking,” added Carroll.

Smartbank now has nine locations here in east Tennessee.

