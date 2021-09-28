Advertisement

Tennessee AG to appeal school mask opt-out rulings

Slatery says he would only appeal two out of the three lawsuits filed by families and advocates who are opposed to the Republican governor’s latest executive order.
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By David Sikes and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT / AP) - Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery says his office would appeal the recent federal court decisions that blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing families to opt-out of school mask mandates.

U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled Friday that Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid the legal battle.

Slatery says he would only appeal two out of the three lawsuits filed by families and advocates who are opposed to the Republican governor’s latest executive order.

To date, federal judges have blocked the order from being implemented in Knox, Shelby, and Williamson counties. Slatery’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about why he was not pursuing a similar effort in Williamson County.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WVLT News the county law department planned to file a motion to amend a federal judge’s order that temporarily requires masks in Knox County Schools. Jacobs said he met with the Knox County Law Department on Monday to discuss the move.

“I am very disappointed in the ruling. I think the most important thing to remember about this for the people in Knox County, is this is not something the Board of Education did or Knox County Schools has done. This is a federal order that they have to comply with,” explained Jacobs.

Jacobs said the federal order is too strict for schools and should be modified to be similar to last year’s KCS mask requirements.

Lee’s order remains in effect until Oct. 5. The governor has not said if he’ll extend it.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
Tenants of Hudson on the Greenway are without water and they tell WVLT News it's not the first...
Apartment complex tenants without water, claim it’s not the first time
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Knox Co. Law Director’s office files motion on behalf of BOE
man shot by son according to KCSO
Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says

Latest News

Ford selects Memphis regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Ford selects Mid-South regional site for $5.6B manufacturing plant
Few clouds at times today.
Getting warmer this week, humidity and rain chances slow to return
Increasing heat, then humidity and rain chances
Increasing heat, then humidity and rain chances
The Ogle family playing outside in their backyard.
Parents hoping for change in federal order to include son with Down syndrome