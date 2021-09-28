Veteran paratrooper honored

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Dandridge native who spent his teens as an Army paratrooper is being honored this week by his community as he celebrates his 82nd birthday.

Richard Donahoo said he wanted to enlist even sooner, but at the age of 18, he was excited to begin his service in Europe.

“It was just the right thing to do,” said Donahoo.

Donahoo’s friend, Ed Franklin, is a Vietnam veteran who enjoys reminiscing with him over black and white photographs.

“That was your troop carrier there,” said Franklin as they sorted through his scrapbook. Franklin nominated Donahoo for the honor coming up Thursday during the 6:00 PM concert.

He also runs his own Franklin Realty firm based in Dandridge.

Judi Cureton organizes the Pause for Patriots times during the concerts, which include presentations of Quilts of Valor sewn by local volunteers.

“World War II veterans came home and went to work. Korean veterans came home and went to work. Vietnam veterans were spat on when they came back. These veterans need to be thanked and honored,” said Cureton.

When she is not volunteering, Cureton leads a fitness class for seniors and works for Amedisys Hospice.

Recent honoree Darrell Covington of Dandridge also said he is grateful for receiving recognition for his service in the National Guard. He and one of the sons he raised, who both have served as well, were honored during a previous concert.

“I want them to learn respect for others and to be able to help others and to set a goal for themselves in life,” said Covington.

The final session of live Music on the Town in downtown Dandridge is set for Thursday at 6:00 pm. It is a free concert featuring the Tams.

