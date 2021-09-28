Walk-On’s announces partnership with UT baseball player Redmond Walsh

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Restaurant Walk-On’s is set to announce its partnership with a University of Tennessee baseball player.

The restaurant said it will be partnering with Redmond Walsh.

This is part of Walk-On’s “Walk-On of the Week” program, which awards Name, Image and Likeness deals to walk-on collegiate athletes across the country.

“We created this program to highlight the real magic of sports, the underdog,” said Brandon Landry, Founder & CEO of Walk-On’s. “Walk-on athletes endure the same grueling workouts as the scholarship players, and in many cases work jobs to help pay for school. With NIL changing the landscape of collegiate athletics, we want to make sure that walk-ons aren’t left out and receive the recognition and support they deserve. We’re grateful to tell their stories and welcome them to our Family of Athletes.”

