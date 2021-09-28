Advertisement

Water turned back on at Knoxville apartment complex

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tenants of Hudson on the Greenway, a Knoxville apartment complex managed by Brookside Properties, had their water turned back on Monday night after it was originally shut off Friday.

Thursday, residents were informed their water would be shut off most of the day Friday as West Knoxville Utilities replaced a water meter on a water line in the complex.

Saturday night, just after 11 p.m. the complex emailed residents saying the meter that had been installed, caused hot water heaters to burst, forcing the complex to turn off the water to every resident as they worked to fix the situation.

The complex supplied water bottles and port-o-potties outside of the office for residents.

WVLT News reached out to management for comment but did not hear back.

Disclaimer, Will Puckett who originally reported this story, lived at Hudson on the Greenway and moved out Friday, but has a continuing lease through the middle of October.

