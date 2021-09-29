Advertisement

Clouds increase ahead of fall rain early next week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain and cooler temperatures in the 8-day forecast
More clouds Thursday
More clouds Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will start to increase heading into the end of the week as a cold front approaches us bringing us rain and those cooler temperatures once again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase this evening through tonight, making it partly to mostly cloudy at times. This makes fog patchier, and you’re low warmer at 60 degrees.

Those clouds hang around on Thursday as a front stalls out west of Tennessee. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs near 86 but feeling a little bit warmer with the humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

In the meantime, we’ll have low 80s for highs Friday and Saturday, with stray rain chances and muggy conditions.

Then spotty rain and storms are possible Sunday before scattered rain and storms move through at times Monday through Tuesday as that cold front moves through.

Temperatures return to 70s for highs, with the rain and after it clears out.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Desheena Kyle, 26
Search for Desheena Kyle leads to discovery of unidentified body
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Knox Co. Law Director’s office files motion on behalf of BOE
Students can be counted present if they work at home during quarantine.
1.17% of Knox County Schools students refused to wear mask Tuesday

Latest News

Warmer and sunny for now
One more sunny day before clouds and rain chances start increasing
Warmer and sunny for now
Sunny and getting warmer today
Getting warmer starting Wednesday
It’s retro week! The 80s are back - before a fall drop
Fog returns Wednesday as the 80s continue
Fog returns Wednesday as the 80s continue