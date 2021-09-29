Clouds increase ahead of fall rain early next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will start to increase heading into the end of the week as a cold front approaches us bringing us rain and those cooler temperatures once again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase this evening through tonight, making it partly to mostly cloudy at times. This makes fog patchier, and you’re low warmer at 60 degrees.

Those clouds hang around on Thursday as a front stalls out west of Tennessee. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs near 86 but feeling a little bit warmer with the humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

In the meantime, we’ll have low 80s for highs Friday and Saturday, with stray rain chances and muggy conditions.

Then spotty rain and storms are possible Sunday before scattered rain and storms move through at times Monday through Tuesday as that cold front moves through.

Temperatures return to 70s for highs, with the rain and after it clears out.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

