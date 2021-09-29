Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle’s case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department said investigative work led officers to a body at an abandoned North Knox County home on Tuesday as they searched for 26-year-old Desheena Kyle. Police confirm Kyle has been missing for more than three months.

While an autopsy will reveal the identity of the discovered body, people who knew Kyle told WVLT News that they are certain the body is Kyle’s. Last week, KPD said officers were investigating her missing person’s case as a possible homicide and named her ex-boyfriend, John Bassett, as a person-of-interest.

Neighbors who claimed to know Bassett said the home is owned by his relative.

The community has taken the search for Kyle into their own hands, starting search parties not far from the home and sharing her story online.

“I would try to share the Facebook posts and do the best that I can with the platform that I have and it never went anywhere. Even with it’s regular engagement, and that’s just horrible,” said Sky, a women who lives nearby. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt something more in my bones that we need to have these voices heard and we need to have protection for women and have this actually covered.”

Bassett has not been charged in Kyle’s case, but was charged with domestic assault against Kyle back in 2014. As of Sept. 29th, Bassett is in custody at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for a full autopsy and for identification.

This is a developing story.

