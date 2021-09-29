Dolly Parton marker unveiled in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historical marker now tells the Dolly Parton story in downtown Sevierville.

The Dolly Parton marker is now on the courthouse lawn, just steps away from the statue erected 30 years ago as part of the state’s Music Pathways Trail.

“When you think of brands of Tennessee, you think of just a few people that literally their name brings such joy and happiness and that’s what’s so special about Dolly,” said Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell. “Not only her music, and what she’s accomplished there but her philanthropy, and our service to others, including here in her hometown of Sevierville.”

Certainly Dolly Parton is such a legend and an icon to fans, not just in Tennessee, but literally nationally and internationally.

On the poster you’ll learn the Dolly story and how her handprint is all over Sevier County.

“Well dolly is really excited about it, she sees it for what it is. It’s an opportunity to be able to tell more of the story of music in Tennessee,” said Pete Owens, Dolly Spokesperson. “It’s another one of those honors of, you know hometown girl made good, and a great story to be able to share with our guests in Sevier County.”

Marker at the Sevier County Courthouse just steps from the Dolly Parton Statue. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

For the state, it’s another opportunity for people to explore areas off of the beaten path.

“This is part of our Ken Burns, Country Music Pathways so people can travel across the state and see those legends and those iconic places where people were born or performed that made Tennessee’s musical history so special,” said commissioner Ezell.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.