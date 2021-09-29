Advertisement

Dolly Parton marker unveiled in Sevierville

An historical marker now helps tell the Dolly Parton story in downtown Sevierville.
Tennessee Music Pathways connect you to the people, places, and events that shaped music history.
Tennessee Music Pathways connect you to the people, places, and events that shaped music history.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historical marker now tells the Dolly Parton story in downtown Sevierville.

The Dolly Parton marker is now on the courthouse lawn, just steps away from the statue erected 30 years ago as part of the state’s Music Pathways Trail.

“When you think of brands of Tennessee, you think of just a few people that literally their name brings such joy and happiness and that’s what’s so special about Dolly,” said Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell. “Not only her music, and what she’s accomplished there but her philanthropy, and our service to others, including here in her hometown of Sevierville.”

On the poster you’ll learn the Dolly story and how her handprint is all over Sevier County.

“Well dolly is really excited about it, she sees it for what it is. It’s an opportunity to be able to tell more of the story of music in Tennessee,” said Pete Owens, Dolly Spokesperson. “It’s another one of those honors of, you know hometown girl made good, and a great story to be able to share with our guests in Sevier County.”

Marker at the Sevier County Courthouse just steps from the Dolly Parton Statue.
Marker at the Sevier County Courthouse just steps from the Dolly Parton Statue.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

For the state, it’s another opportunity for people to explore areas off of the beaten path.

“This is part of our Ken Burns, Country Music Pathways so people can travel across the state and see those legends and those iconic places where people were born or performed that made Tennessee’s musical history so special,” said commissioner Ezell.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Unmasked students to be allowed in KCS buildings
Desheena Kyle, 26
Search for Desheena Kyle leads to discovery of unidentified body
Students can be counted present if they work at home during quarantine.
Roughly 1% of Knox County Schools students refused to wear masks Tuesday
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Knox Co. Law Director’s office files motion on behalf of BOE