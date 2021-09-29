Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Desheena Kyle, 26
Search for Desheena Kyle leads to discovery of unidentified body
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Knox Co. Law Director’s office files motion on behalf of BOE
Students can be counted present if they work at home during quarantine.
1.17% of Knox County Schools students refused to wear mask Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this April 2, 2021 file photo, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball...
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video
Warmer and sunny for now
One more sunny day before clouds and rain chances start increasing