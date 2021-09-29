Advertisement

First Baptist Academy to start Fall Break early amid increase in COVID cases

The Head of the School, Jay Scarbro, sent the message to parents Wednesday afternoon.
First Baptist Academy to start Fall Break early amid increase in school cases
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First Baptist Academy officials announced it will be starting Fall Break early after an increase in school COVID cases among staff and students.

School will be canceled both Thursday Sept. 30 and Friday Oct. 1, according to school officials.

The Head of the School, Jay Scarbro, said in an email to parents, that the number of students and teachers in the school that have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been contact traced has increased over the past week.

“During the break, leadership will evaluate our processes and policies around contact tracing and possible ways to limit exposures. It is our goal to have our students in the classroom as much as possible,” said Scarbro. “Thank you for your support.”

Scarbro said that the hot lunch scheduled for tomorrow will be made up in the second 9 weeks.

