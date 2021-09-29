How will masking in Knox County Schools affect unexcused absences?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taking your child out of school in Knox County for not wearing a mask could have serious repercussions.

Knox County Schools officials recently announced a series of procedures following a federal order reimplementing a masking mandate in the school district. One of those policies said that students who are checked out of school by a parent for not wearing a mask in school will be counted as absent for the day.

Knox County Schools has a truancy/absence policy in place that sets aside repercussions for students that have more than five unexcused absences. According to the policy, students that gain more than five absences will have to have a conference with school officials and their parents or guardians.

At the conference, the student and parent will be expected to sign an attendance contract outlining the school’s attendance expectations going forward. If absences continue, students may have to help with school-based community services or participate in a school-based restorative justice program.

If absences continue past that point, students will be referred to juvenile court, the policy said.

722 Knox County Schools students refused to wear masks Tuesday, KCS officials said. These students were not counted absent, but were asked to participate in online learning in separate rooms from masked students.

WVLT News has reached out to school representatives for comment, but has not heard back yet.

The entire absence police can be read in full here:

