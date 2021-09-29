Advertisement

Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips

Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh will air an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells.
Search for Summer Wells
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh will air an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells. The episode will cover the case of the missing Hawkins County girl, and officials with the program took to Facebook to ask for tips in the case.

John Walsh is described by Investigation Discovery as a ‘crime fighter, victims’ advocate and host of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to his online biography, Walsh lost a child in 1981 which inspired him to begin working on other missing persons cases.

The episode of In Pursuit on Summer Wells will air Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

“It’s really time for answers and we hope someone is brave enough to finally come forward,” the announcement said.

Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
