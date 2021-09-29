Knox County Board of Education meets, masking policy not on agenda

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five days after a federal judge deemed masks were mandatory in Knox County Schools, the Board of Education is set to meet.

Although the mask topic is at the forefront of the minds of many parents, it is not on Wednesday’s agenda.

Board member Daniel Watson said unless it gets added to the agenda, the mask conversation likely won’t be brought up.

The meeting will take place at 5:00 PM at the City-County Building.

Watson said that public forum members aren’t permitted to talk about non-agenda items in their time speaking at a work session, so he doesn’t expect mask conversations to continue at that time.

