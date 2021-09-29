Advertisement

Knox County Board of Education meets, masking policy not on agenda

The Knox County Board of Education meets days after new KCS mask mandate.
BOE meets days after new KCS mask mandate
BOE meets days after new KCS mask mandate(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five days after a federal judge deemed masks were mandatory in Knox County Schools, the Board of Education is set to meet.

Although the mask topic is at the forefront of the minds of many parents, it is not on Wednesday’s agenda.

Board member Daniel Watson said unless it gets added to the agenda, the mask conversation likely won’t be brought up.

The meeting will take place at 5:00 PM at the City-County Building.

Watson said that public forum members aren’t permitted to talk about non-agenda items in their time speaking at a work session, so he doesn’t expect mask conversations to continue at that time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Unmasked students to be allowed in KCS buildings
Desheena Kyle, 26
Search for Desheena Kyle leads to discovery of unidentified body
Students can be counted present if they work at home during quarantine.
Roughly 1% of Knox County Schools students refused to wear masks Tuesday
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Knox Co. Law Director’s office files motion on behalf of BOE

Latest News

Students can be counted present if they work at home during quarantine.
Roughly 1% of Knox County Schools students refused to wear masks Tuesday
Stanley Wilson
Knoxville man charged with attempted murder following shooting
First Baptist Academy to start Fall Break early amid increase in school cases
First Baptist Academy to start Fall Break early amid increase in COVID cases
Bradley County K-9 injured in shooting to be sent home
Bradley County K9 injured in shooting to be sent home