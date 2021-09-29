Knoxville man charged with attempted murder following shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stanley Wilson, 50, of Knoxville has been charged with attempted first degree murder follow a shooting that happened on Avondale Avenue Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Knoxville Police Department, Wilson is accused of shooting at a man and driving his truck into the victim’s car. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night when the victim got into an argument with Wilson at his home. The victim then left the home when Wilson began firing shots at him, the release said.

While no shots hit the victim, he did tell police that they hit his car, including his car seat headrest. Wilson then allegedly chased him down Avondale Avenue and drove his truck into the back of the victim’s car before fleeing the scene.

Wilson was taken into custody just after midnight, officials said. He was also charged with felon in possession of a weapon and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

