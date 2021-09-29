Less than 1% of Knox County Schools students showed up without a mask Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 722 Knox County Schools students showed up not wearing a mask to school Tuesday, according to KCS officials.

207 elementary school students, 235 middle school students and 280 high school students were placed in an alternative setting and counted as absent, according to officials.

That’s roughly 0.01 percent of all students who attend KCS, school officials report a 90.3 percent attendance rate for students and 93.8 percent attendance rate for staff.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas said that he was thankful to those who made Tuesday a success.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our families, students and employees for making our return to school a success today,” said Thomas. “It took some additional planning and preparation to reinstate our face covering policy – as required by a federal order – but our school communities navigated this transition with considerable grace and patience.”

Superintendent Thomas said KCS would follow the same disciplinary measures that were in place last year for those who do not wear a mask.

1st offense: Verbal warning

2nd offense: Verbal warning

3rd offense: Removed from the general population

4th offense: Parent pick-up

The Knox Co. Law Director’s office filed a motion to amend the federal judge’s order that temporarily requires masks in Knox County Schools.

This comes following U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled Friday that Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

