Many ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we head into the first weekend of October, we have more fall events kicking off!

Friday, October 1st:

The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is happening in downtown Clinton on Friday. The antique vendors will open at noon with food vendors and entertainment starting a little later in the evening. If you can’t make it out Friday, the festival will open back up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 42nd annual Greek Fest also kicks off Friday and lasts all weekend. You can enjoy authentic Greek food, live Greek music, shopping, and much more. The festival takes place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Maple Lane Farms 23rd annual corn maze opens back up for the season Friday as well. You can take the kids for a hayride, buy a pumpkin, and, of course, go through the maze. The maze is haunted and is open nightly starting at dusk on October 22nd.

Saturday, October 2nd:

Saturday, the number one festival voted by USA Today is coming to Knoxville! The Water Lantern Festival is an amazing experience where you can witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water. Gates open at 5 p.m. at Chilhowee Park. You can enjoy food trucks, music, and fun from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., you get to design your lantern and then launch your lantern from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 3rd:

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is this weekend. The marathon, 2-person relay, 4-person relay, and half marathon will be on Sunday. The 5K and kids run is on Saturday. All events will start on the Clinch Avenue Bridge and finish at World’s Fair Park.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.