More than a dozen met with KARM to address growing homeless, drug use problem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Rescue Ministries met with more than a dozen people on Tuesday to pitch a plan that is expected to alleviate the amount of people on the streets and using drugs across Knox County.

Leaders with the Knox County Regional Forensic Center told WVLT News the area is facing a record number of drug-related deaths, which is grabbing some business owners’ attention.

Downtown Knoxville business president of Graphic Caughorn, Jim Caughorn, said he and his staff would see needles in the parking lot and panhandlers greet them headed to work.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Caughorn. “It does seem like it’s a growing problem. The question is what’s the right answer.”

Knox Area Rescue Ministries’ CEO Burt Rosen told WVLT News the rescue shelter has a new plan aside from its number of services it already offers. The grassroot group is the biggest of the nearly 100 rescue groups the Knox County Homeless Coalition has identified that answers to these issues.

After conducting on-the-street research, Rosen said solutions start with breaking down barriers that keep people from asking for their help. For example, KARM staff learned some women, who are the victims of human trafficking, are afraid to turn to them for help.

“They’re so fearful for going back out on the streets that they would rather just live in what they’re experiencing,” Rosen said.

Rosen also said more people said they’d go to rehab or get an outside job if they’re promised a storage unit to hold their personal items.

The question is if some business owners consider or commit to hiring the people KARM helps.

“Yes, absolutely,” said Caughorn. “It would be awesome to see that turn in the community and give us a chance to help serve those who need it.”

The shelter plans to hold another meeting with businesses in the next few weeks to talk more about their plan.

