New residential development coming to Loudon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 270 residential units are coming alongside the water in Loudon.

The project is being dubbed, “Lakeshore Loudon” and will be built near the Highway 11 bridge.

This development is being laid out on an existing neighborhood grid and will have parks and streets involved in the future plan.

All of the 270 residential units will be rentals.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.