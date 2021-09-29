Advertisement

New residential development coming to Loudon

270 residential units are coming alongside the water in Loudon called “Lakeshore Loudon.”
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 270 residential units are coming alongside the water in Loudon.

The project is being dubbed, “Lakeshore Loudon” and will be built near the Highway 11 bridge.

This development is being laid out on an existing neighborhood grid and will have parks and streets involved in the future plan.

All of the 270 residential units will be rentals.

