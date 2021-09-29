One more sunny day, before clouds and rain chances start increasing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s warmer and more humid today, but at least it’s all clear during the day. Clouds increase next, then we’ll only see spotty rain chances until a front pushes in more rain and storms, and pushes temperatures back to the 70s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with temperatures dropping to 58 degrees. Areas of fog are spreading out again this morning, so be prepared for limited visibility at times.

It’s a beautiful sunshine filled day! It is a little warmer, as we top out around 84 degrees. Now, the humidity is a little higher, so you may notice it feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade. Of course, it always feels hotter in the sunshine.

Clouds increase this evening through tonight, making it partly to mostly cloudy at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have more clouds move in Thursday, as a front stalls out west of Tennessee. We’ll hold it off for a few days, but scattered rain and storms will move in to start next week.

In the meantime, we’ll have low 80s for highs Friday and Saturday, with stray rain chances and muggy conditions. Then spotty rain and storms are possible Sunday before scattered rain and storms move through at times Monday through Tuesday.

Temperatures return to 70s for highs, with the rain and after it clears out.

