Parents in Gibbs community decide how to move forward with new KCS policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -To send your child to school with or without a mask. That’s now the question Knox County parents are faced with after a federal judge ruled that you must wear a mask inside schools unless you have autism or a tracheotomy.

If you decide to not send your child to school with a mask, your child will get two verbal warnings to put one on, and if there is no compliance the student will be sent to a separate area of the school to continue classroom online. After all of that occurs, parents will be called to pick their student up from school.

In the Gibbs community, it’s an ongoing question of what to do. One parent of a Gibbs Elementary School student said she is having her child wear a mask so she doesn’t miss anything and, “didn’t want to send them without a mask to give the teachers an extra problem to deal with.”

“We’re going to continue to go maskless until we get back to what normal should be,” said parent Heather Haley.

Dean Harned, a teacher at Gibbs High School, said less than 50 students were in the auditorium doing online work due to noncompliance. He added that the overwhelming majority of students came to school ready to listen and learn.

“What was so awesome was we had teachers running in and out of the auditorium checking on them making sure they were ready to learn,” said Harned.

Overall, Knox County Schools reported 722 students did not comply with the new mask mandate.

