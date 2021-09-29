USPS holding virtual job fair in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is holding a virtual job fair for its Knoxville locations in preparation for the holiday season. The fair is aimed at filling current openings for City Carrier Assistants and Mail Handler Assistants.

The job fair will be on Friday, Oct. 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The USPS has posted instructions on searching for jobs on their website. City Carrier Assistant positions start at $18.51/hr and Mail Handler Assistant positions start at $16.87/hr.

Those interested can register with Eventbrite here.

