Advertisement

USPS holding virtual job fair in Knoxville

City Carrier Assistant positions start at $18.51/hr and Mail Handler Assistant positions start at $16.87/hr.
(CNN Newsource)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is holding a virtual job fair for its Knoxville locations in preparation for the holiday season. The fair is aimed at filling current openings for City Carrier Assistants and Mail Handler Assistants.

The job fair will be on Friday, Oct. 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The USPS has posted instructions on searching for jobs on their website. City Carrier Assistant positions start at $18.51/hr and Mail Handler Assistant positions start at $16.87/hr.

Those interested can register with Eventbrite here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Unmasked students will be allowed in the building
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Desheena Kyle, 26
Search for Desheena Kyle leads to discovery of unidentified body
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Knox Co. Law Director’s office files motion on behalf of BOE
Two appeals filed in school mask opt-out rulings

Latest News

Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye organizers Tara Joseph, Donna Wells and Katie Larson join music icon...
Dolly Parton to headline ‘Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye’ benefit concert
Warmer and sunny for now
One more sunny day, before clouds and rain chances start increasing
Knoxville man charged with attempted murder following shooting
Knox County School Dashboard Tuesday
COVID cases trending down among Knox County Schools students