Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where a child was shot Thursday morning.

Police said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time, WMC reported.

Emergency crews are taking the child to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital.

There is no information available on the suspected shooter.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.