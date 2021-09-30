Barnes ready for 7th season on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is just around the corner, in fact, practice is underway for Rick Barnes and his 2021 / ‘22 Volunteers.

I spent some time over on campus Wednesday afternoon, taking in some of the drills the guys were going through inside Pratt Pavilion.

This team definitely has a mix of youth and veteran players. There are six new freshman on the squad including 5-star guard Kennedy Chandler.

Back this season are seniors John Fulkerson and Victory Bailey Jr. as well as junior guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

The head coach likes his mix of players telling us, “We’ve got a good group of guys you know we’ve got, obviously a bunch of perhaps a team or freshmen but the older guys have done a really good job showing these guys the way but it’s just been fun to really get back to normal.”

The Vols open the season at the end of the month, a season which includes a return trip to Texas for the top Vol. Click on the attached video to hear more from the coach about this mix of youth and experience as well as his team’s trip to Austin next January.

It’ll be the first time back at Texas for Barnes who spent 17 seasons as the Longhorns head coach. Rick is entering his 7th season in leading the Big Orange.

