Cades Cove at the center of Monarch Butterfly migration study

Monarch Butterflies can be seen in Cades Cove from mid-September through Halloween.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monarch Butterflies are beginning their yearly migration from Canada to Mexico.

The majestic insect’s track to head south for the winter takes them right through East Tennessee.

Since the 90′s, the Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont has tagged monarch butterflies to learn more about their migration patterns, and more about the butterfly in general.

”So the butterflies, the ones coming through Cades Cove now, they’re going to go all the way to Mexico and make it back,” said Erin Canter, the manager of Science Literacy and Research at Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.

Over the years, Monarch Butterflies have become harder to spot in parts of America, some of that can be attributed to the country’s lack of organized areas for butterfly sanctuaries.

”We don’t give up that much to protect Monarchs in the United States, we might plant milkweeds, but it’s worth saying these people in Mexico in these sanctuaries they give up a lot, so much more than we do to protect these monarchs,” said Canter.

The tagging happens in Cades Cove through a permit with GSMIT.

For the next several weeks, groups will enter the cove and trap monarchs, placing small tags on the inside of their wings equipped with numbers that are entered into a database, that will then allow researchers and anyone else to track them and see where their path was heading.

”There are still things we don’t know like there are probably monarchs that overwinter in Florida but we don’t know so if we take monarchs here in East Tennessee and find them tagged in Florida that would add another piece to the puzzle,” said Canter.

Monarchs often cycle through several generations on their journey to and from Mexico. Many often mate and die before they move on to the next step, however, the sixth generation of butterflies, often the ones making the trek this time of year can live for nearly one year before they die.

