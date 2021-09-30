Crossville shooting sends one to hospital

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Crossville man was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center for a gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies with the CCSO responded to the shooting, which occurred on Neverfail Road. Cumberland County Investigators were called and an investigation in underway at this time, officials said.

