Crossville shooting sends one to hospital

A Crossville man was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center for a gunshot wound Thursday morning.
(WDBJ7)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Crossville man was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center for a gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies with the CCSO responded to the shooting, which occurred on Neverfail Road. Cumberland County Investigators were called and an investigation in underway at this time, officials said.

