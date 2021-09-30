Endangered Child Alert issued for a 12-year-old Clarksville boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 12-year-old boy out of Clarksville, Tennessee Thursday morning.

Agents with the TBI said that Treyvier Cureaux is believed the be with his non-custodial father, Larant Cureaux, 34.

Officials said that Larant Cureaux has been charged with kidnapping and is believed to have taken Treyvier to Tacoma, Washington.

Treyvier is described as being 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Larant is 5-foot-11, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them or know any information of their whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities at 1-800-824-3463 or 931-645-8477.

