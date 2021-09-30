Advertisement

Google Maps adding new wildfire layer

Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.(Source: Google via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google is adding a new wildfire layer to Google Maps.

You’ll be able to see the latest details about multiple fires all at the same time.

The company said the new layer will show “most major fires that cause significant evacuations” and many smaller fires.

There will also be links to things like emergency websites and information about evacuations, along with data about containment, the number of acres burned and road closures.

The wildfire map layer will be available on Android smartphones this week and on iPhones and computers in October.

There have been nearly 43,000 wildfires in the U.S. so far this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found...
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
More than 700 students didn't comply with new KCS mask policy in first day back
Parents in Gibbs community decide how to move forward with new KCS policy
Students can be counted present if they work at home during quarantine.
Roughly 1% of Knox County Schools students refused to wear masks Tuesday
Knox County School Board files for masking exemptions
Search for Summer Wells
Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips

Latest News

Megan Boswell appears in court / (WVLT)
Megan Boswell appears in court in killing of 15-month-old, trial date set
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19