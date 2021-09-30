Hendon Hooker making progress in practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Missouri week continues, Tennesee head coach Josh Heupel took time out to appear on the Vol Network’s weekly Vol Calls radio show.

Coach Heupel on hand to talk Tennessee football with with the Voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling and Brent Hbbs of Volquest.com. You learn some interesting things during the broadcast, like coach Heupel and that offensive staff do not script plays in advance as much as they do series and that changes and evolves throughout the game.

As to who will be leading those plays on the field Saturday, te head coach says Hendon Hooker is making progress aftergetting banged up at florida, “Tomorrow’s a unique day for us in that it’s a walkthrough day, you get some evaluation on guys but Friday you get a chance to go out and run around and that is kind of your final call on where the health of your players is. Hendon has been able to practice the last couple of days, we want to make sure that he ends up getting to 100% and I feel like he’s on that path.”

