Knox County Deputy Law Director files for further changes to school masking order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Deputy Law Director David Sanders filed for further changes to a federal order enforcing a mask mandate in Knox County Schools Thursday. The appeal asks the court to consider more conditions that could exempt someone from wearing a mask in school, and also provides more reasoning behind the request.

WVLT News spoke with Knox County Law Director David Buuck for further clarification on the new filing. According to Buuck, Thursday’s filing is an addition to a similar appeal filed Wednesday, which listed 60 conditions Knox County officials hope will allow people to go maskless in school.

According to the original federal order, the school district is required to enforce a similar order to the one that was in place for the 2020-21 school year. However, the same order said only those on the autism spectrum and those who have received tracheotomies are eligible to forgo masks in school.

Sanders’ newest filing alleges that last year’s masking order included more conditions that could exempt someone from wearing a mask, which is why the appeal has been filed. The new filing also gave more reasoning for the changes, saying that the order has had unintended consequences.

“Approximately 16 (sixteen) staff members (including at least 10 teachers and 5 paraprofessionals) were sent home without pay for refusing to wear a mask... Therefore, approximately 200 (two hundred) students were without their teacher or paraprofessional that day,” the order said.

Ultimately, the Board of Education is asking that either the order be lifted completely or adjusted to accommodate the special conditions, said legal expert Stewart Harris.

“Essentially, the school board is asking the judge for two things,” said Harris. “If it had its druthers, the school board would just have the entire order lifted, because they think that the judge has misinterpreted the applicable law. But if they can’t get that, they’re saying at the very least, let’s move away from a list of exemptions, whether it’s two or 62. And let’s go back to the more flexible approach that we used last year, to allow us to assess each child individually whether he or she should have a mask.”

The mask mandate has seen some controversy since being implemented. Some Knox County parents say their children have trouble picking up social cues while masked.

“These kids that are super sick I mean it’s awful for them to be super sick, but I just don’t think it’s quite enough for us to be inhibiting all of the children’s daily learning,” said Amy Huettel, a Knox County parent.

Other parents say their children have been going to school masked since day one, and they hope masks will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Absolutely pleased that this is going to be a change that all of our students and teachers and staff can look forward to,” said Sara Holladay, another parent.

The same judge who gave the original masking order, Judge Ronnie Greer, is also in charge of processing these proposed changes, according to Director Buuck. Buuck told WVLT News that Judge Greer works on his own time clock and may never consider the appeals.

As of Thursday, there are 269 active COVID-19 cases in the Knox County Schools system, according to the KCS COVID-19 dashboard.

The new filing can be read in full below:

