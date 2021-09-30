Advertisement

Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher

As of September 29, only one staff member had returned to work.
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Deputy Law Director David Sanders filed for further changes to a federal order enforcing a mask mandate in Knox County Schools Thursday. The appeal asks the court to consider more conditions that could exempt someone from wearing a mask in school and also provides more reasoning behind the request.

The order stated approximately 16 staff members were sent home without pay for refusing to wear masks on Sept. 28. The staff members sent home included 10 teachers and 5 paraprofessionals.

As a result of the staff members being sent home, approximately 200 students were without their teacher or paraprofessional, according to the order.

The incident comes as Gov. Bill Lee is set to renew his executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of mask mandates. According to an announcement from the governor, he plans to fight challenges to the order, like the federal ruling in Knox County.

As of Sept. 29, only one staff member had returned to work.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found...
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle's case
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle’s case
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead
Search for Summer Wells
Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips
Knox County School Board files for masking exemptions

Latest News

What a shot of the orange sunrise from Scott on Thursday morning.
Still warm heading into the weekend. A powerful front is next up!
Shaelynn Michelle Lee Brown
Officials searching for missing Morristown girl
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger with students.
Kyle Grainger visits Montvale School
$13,441.76 was raised for Partners In Progress.
Dolly Parton Dinner Theaters make donation to Partners in Progress